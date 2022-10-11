Angela Lansbury, star of 'Murder, She Wrote', dies aged 96

Angela Lansbury, star of 'Murder, She Wrote', dies aged 96

Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 20:40
Sally Gorman

Angela Lansbury has died just five days short of her 97th birthday.

The family of the Murder She Wrote star confirmed the news in a statement this evening.

They said: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. 

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. 

"She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

The five-time Tony Award winner had a long association with Cork.

She had two houses in the county over the years. More recently, she lived in East Cork and, prior to that, she had lived in Conna in North Cork.

More to follow...

