NCT operator recruits mechanics from Spain and Philippines in bid to ease backlog 

NCT operator recruits mechanics from Spain and Philippines in bid to ease backlog 

To alleviate the pressure on the system, NCTS is transferring 22 staff from its Spanish operations to the Irish test centres which are under the most strain. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 19:37
Cianan Brennan

The average waiting time for a National Car Test has doubled since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Road Safety Authority has confirmed.

The Oireachtas transport committee is set to hear on Wednesday afternoon that the average lead-in time for a new appointment is now 24.5 days, as opposed to less than 12 days pre-March 2020.

The RSA’s chief executive Sam Waide is expected to tell the committee that the National Car Testing Service (NCTS), the company which operates the test, has found it “increasingly difficult” to recruit qualified mechanics as vehicle inspectors over the past two years.

In order to alleviate the pressure on the system, NCTS is transferring 22 staff from its Spanish operations to the Irish test centres which are under the most strain, Mr Waide will tell the Oireachtas committee.

A further 44 staff have been recruited from the Philippines in a bid to ease the backlog.

The backlog in NCT appointments has resulted from a build-up attributable to “multiple factors”, according to Mr Waide, including the impact of Covid, which caused “significant” staff absences at test centres, together with high levels of customer no-shows and late cancellations.

Furthermore, an ongoing supply crisis has led to a dearth of new cars, meaning there are more older cars on Irish roads, resulting in more than 1.5m vehicles requiring an NCT across 2022.

Mr Waide is set to tell the committee that 118 people have lost their lives on Irish roads to date in 2022 — an increase of 13 on the same period in 2021 and 10 on 2019.

He will say the figures “remain a concern” for the RSA, albeit they are running at a lower rate than during the first half of 2022.

The penalty for driving without an NCT certificate is a fine of up to €2,000, and/or up to five penalty points and/or imprisonment for up to three months.

However, gardaí have said they are cognisant of the delays in the NCT service when carrying out roadside checks. 

If a vehicle is detected without a valid NCT certificate and the driver is able to produce evidence of a date for a test having been scheduled, gardaí have said they will "take this into consideration" when deciding whether to prosecute or not. 

Read More

Contentious bike lane scheme gets green light in Cork town

More in this section

New Northern Ireland minister Public finances in ‘critical position’ as Stormont faces £660m overspend – Murphy
Creeslough: Martin McGill 'had a most beautiful soul', funeral hears Creeslough: Martin McGill 'had a most beautiful soul', funeral hears
Call to periodically audit accessibility progress on public transport Call to periodically audit accessibility progress on public transport
NCTGardaiOrganisation: Road Safety Authority
Fianna Fail Ard Fheis 2022

Taoiseach: Winter eviction ban potential option but not solution to homeless crisis

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.269 s