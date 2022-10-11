Call to periodically audit accessibility progress on public transport

The Oireachtas must periodically audit progress on improving accessibility for the disabled community on public transport, a minister has said.

The Disability Minister also called on a joint meeting of the Disability Matters Committee and the Transport Committee amid fears that the pandemic has hindered the implantation of Oireachtas report recommendations from 2018.

Anne Rabbitte addressed the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) annual conference in Cork on Monday, where much of the conversation was dominated by the need to improve access to bus and rail links in Ireland.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) was also subject to numerous criticisms at the conference claiming it has not invested enough in accessibility.

A 2018 report from the Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport on Accessibility of Public Transport for People with Disabilities said its committee would periodically meet with the Transport Minister to monitor progress on the recommendations. However, there is a growing feeling that such progress is not being monitored closely enough.

Anne Rabbitte. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Ms Rabbitte called on the current committee to call forth the Department of Transport, its minister, the NTA and stakeholders who proposed the original recommendations to see “how it is being operationalised”.

Ms Rabbitte also called for a joint sitting of the Disability Matters Committee and the Transport Committee “to actually drill into this particular report” and stressed the need for a “traffic light system” around accessibility implementation on transport in Ireland.

She indicated she would write to the chairs of each committee to request a joint sitting to “refresh” the previous report and “relaunch” it.

Jam card

Ms Rabbitte also called for a relaunch of the Jam card, which allows people with a hidden disability or communication barrier to tell others that they need extra time and understanding in a private and easy way. The card was adopted by the NTA in late 2019, but NBRU members said it has failed to garner widespread recognition and use.

A spokesperson for the NTA said the Jam card was first launched in November 2019 where 13,000 were distributed. The card was relaunched in November 2021 with a public awareness campaign and the card will be relaunched again on November 20 2022.

Mark Greaney, chairman of the NBRU’s disability executive committee, said the Jam card is “not widely publicised” by the NTA to disabled or impaired customers.

Speaking to reporters, Mr O’Leary said the initial launch of the Jam card got “lost in Covid” and is “not being used as widespread as the intention was”.

Darren O’Rourke, Sinn Féin TD for Meath East, told the conference there has been “incremental progress” by the NTA on accessibility but there is a “funding shortfall” hindering further progress.

Disability advocate Ciarán Delaney said the NTA is “arrogant” and will not listen to the disability community on what’s best for them in using NTA services".

Carla Dunne, disability officer at Irish Rail announced plans to make carriage G on its service a “silent carriage” for those with disabilities and people who prefer a quiet train journey. She said this will be clearly indicated by purple furnishings in the carriage and will be advertised on its booking system.

In August, the NTA along with the Transport Operators and Invisible Disabilities Ireland, launched the “Please Offer Me a Seat” card and badge to help people with invisible disabilities.

The NTA said it has recently established a Transport User Advisory Group, which is made up of 15 people representing people with disabilities, the elderly, cyclists, pedestrians, students, tourism etc to hear feedback from all users of public transport and active travel.