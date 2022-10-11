Creeslough victim Jessica Gallagher described as 'jewel' of her family at funeral

Jessica Gallagher was been remembered as a wonderful gift to her family, her friends and to anyone who knew her, her funeral has heard.

Ms Gallagher, who had been due to start a new job on Monday, was one of 10 people, aged from five to 59, killed in the tragic explosion in the village of Creeslough on Friday.

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy reminded mourners how much she loved playing practical jokes on her siblings, including putting seaweed in their bed and foot powder in their pillows.

She was also an animal lover and, Fr Duffy said, had a cat that would follow her to her school bus, and then greet her at the same spot when she would return.

He recalled how she used to pick the cat up, and wear it “like a scarf” around her neck as she walked home.

More than 600 people turned up to say goodbye to the 24-year-old who was due to start work as a designer in Belfast on Monday.

Hers was the first of eight funerals that will take place for the ten who died in last Friday’s filling station blast in the Co Donegal village.

The funeral for another victim, Martin McGill, will be held in the same church at 2pm this afternoon.

Fr Duffy also told mourners: “When the pathway in which Jessica and others were travelling through life was so abruptly ended by this tragic accident, I wish I as a priest could explain that more fully in a way that words could explain it.

“But we do not have words to explain it. For words would make no sense.”

He added: “It is so difficult to lose one of any age but it is so difficult to lose one so young, for parents to lose a daughter, for siblings to lose one who is so much loved and for a boyfriend to lose his girlfriend that he thought the world.”

Turning to Ms Gallagher's mother, Bernie, he added also: “I hear he prefered your dinners best of all.”

Fr Duffy also described Ms Gallagher as a “jewel” of her family.

“While we cannot take that pain away for you, we want to walk with you,” he said.

We cannot feel your pain but we will walk with you in that pain because to even say that we feel that pain would not be right or not be fair to you, but we walk in that pain.

“The greater someone is loved, the greater that pain and that pain is so immense, and Jessica will forever remain in your heart, but she will also be with you, she will remain with you.”

He added that Ms Gallagher left ripples of “love, affection, kindness and warmth” wherever she went.

The coffin of Jessica Gallagher, 24, is carried into St Michael's Church, Creeslough. Picture: PA Wire

Fr Duffy told mourners that Ms Gallagher’s grieving father Anthony had told him of his pride in how the community in Creeslough had responded to the tragedy.

“That sums up the type of community that we are and it is that community and our faith that will help us in the pathway of life ahead,” he said.

The cleric added: “We are heartened this morning in our sadness of that support, that rallying of support from the very first moment of this terrible accident, that help that came to us from right across this island of Ireland, that help that joined in so greatly between the services from Northern Ireland and our own services and our locals all working together hand in hand.”

Ms Gallagher's hearse was driven up through the village to the church, behind a garda escort.

Hundreds lined the road to the church, in silence and with their hands to their sides, heads bowed or hands clasped in front of them.

Jessica Gallagher arriving for her funeral in Creeslough. pic.twitter.com/W5j9lcbz3l — Neil Michael (@anewshack) October 11, 2022

After the service, it carried her through the rest of the village and one last trip past her family home before her burial.

Gardaí continue to investigate the cause of the blast in the building complex that included the service station and convenience store and residential apartments.

— additional reporting from PA