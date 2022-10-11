New evidence on 1985 killing of Fr Niall Molloy comes to light

Significant new evidence on the killing of Fr Niall Molloy in 1985 has come to light.

The documents containing admissions from businessman Richard Flynn present evidence that reportedly conflicts with the evidence he himself gave to gardaí following the attack on July 8, 1985.

The Roscommon priest died from head injuries following an attack which saw him suffer at least five or six blows at the home of Mr Flynn. Mr Flynn told Gardaí that he was the "culprit" hours later.

The documents, which have been seen by RTÉ Investigates, allegedly reveal the extent of the assault on the priest and a possible motive.

In the evidence, Mr Flynn reportedly states that he "must have hammered" Fr Molloy.

The only statements Mr Flynn has made on the incident were made in a brief interview shortly after the assault, and in his testimony at the inquest into Fr Molloy's death.

RTÉ claims that the documents contain a psychiatric assessment of Mr Flynn which was conducted four months after the attack, which detail his feelings of resentment at the close relationship the businessman's wife, Thérèse, had with Fr Molloy.

The six-page report prepared by psychiatrist Liam Hannify states that Mr Flynn's attack was "frenzied."

South East Technological University Senior Lecturer in Law, Niamh Maguire, has told RTÉ that in her opinion, if the psychiatric assessment had been available to the prosecution, there would have been "a completely different outcome."

Account of assault

In another document, a written account of the assault by Mr Flynn, the perpetrator states that he "butted" Fr Molloy "several times with my head," that he then had a lapse of memory, and then proceeded to hit him "one punch on the left side of the jaw."

"Then I had another blackout and the next thing was I saw him lying on the floor," Mr Flynn further wrote, according to RTÉ.

Mr Flynn's claim to gardaí that he had only struck the priest with two or three blows was key to his acquittal following the attack.

Ben O'Rafferty, who represented the Molloy family at the time of the inquest into his death, has said that he believes if the new inquest were available, it "would have completely undermined the defense of any form of self-defense."

Fr Molloy's friendship with Mrs Flynn

During the criminal trial that followed the attack, Judge Frank Roe said it was clear from all the evidence being considered that Fr Molloy and Mrs Flynn had a "perfectly proper" friendship.

In a third document obtained by RTÉ Investigates, a 14-page summary of the Flynn's married life, written by Mr Flynn, the businessman claims that Fr Molloy began to "stay regularly at the Flynn family home".

"In 1961 Fr Molloy was transferred to Athlone which is quite near us, then he would visit us about two or three times a week. Sometimes he would stay overnight and leave early in the morning to be on time for his parochial duties," he wrote.

Richard Flynn's account tells of how the relationship between his wife, Thérèse (pictured), and the priest "sparked concern" amongst his family, who he claims told them to "kick him out." File Photo.

Though Mr Flynn stated that there was nothing concerning seen to be going on between the priest and his wife of a physical nature, he said that there were two episodes that worried him, including one wherein he found the priest and his wife asleep in their "night attire."

During his trial, Mr Flynn said that there was no suggestion of a relationship between the two that may have provoked an attack on his end.

Row over drink

Judge Roe directed the jury to find Mr Flynn not guilty, as he believed that the attack that took place was nothing more than a drink-fueled row between friends.

Before Dr Hanniffy himself passed away earlier this year, he told RTÉ that the relationship between Fr Molloy and Mrs Flynn was "almost akin to a marriage inside of another more correct marriage." "It was a tough situation," he said.

Mr Flynn told gardaí and the court at his trial that the assault that led to Fr Molloy's death was sparked by a disagreement over him getting the priest a drink.

Cause of death

Although the state pathologist that gave evidence in Mr Flynn's criminal trial stated that Fr Molloy "died of acute brain swelling and acute sub-dural haemorrhage," he conceded to the defense that there was a possibility, due to a pre-existing heart condition, that he could have died from a heart attack while attacking Mr Flynn.

Barrister Paddy MacEntee, who represented Mr Flynn, argued that as few as two or three of Fr Molloy's injuries were caused by his client, that he should be found innocent of all charges. Mr Flynn was found not guilty.

An inquest jury found that Fr Molloy died as a result of head injuries, but they made no finding in regard to who was responsible for those injuries.

An inquest jury found that Fr Molloy died as a result of head injuries, but they made no finding in regard to who was responsible for those injuries.

In 2014, a barrister recommended the Department of Justice not to order a further investigation by the State into Fr Molloy's death, due to the passage of time and the reluctance of witnesses to give evidence.

Mr Flynn remarried before his own death in 2017. An RTÉ Investigates programme on the new evidence is being broadcast tonight.