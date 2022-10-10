Two arrested after cocaine worth €1.2m seized at Dublin Port

In a joint operation, gardaí and Revenue officers, along with detector dog James, discovered 18kg of the illegal drugs, concealed in a vehicle that was stopped and searched.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 21:01
Sally Gorman

Two people have been arrested after cocaine worth €1.2m was seized at Dublin Port today.

In a joint operation, Gardaí and Revenue officers, along with detector dog James, discovered 18kg of the illegal drugs concealed in a vehicle that was stopped and searched.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested and are now being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act at Store Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Following today’s operation, Acting Assistant Commissioner, Organised & Serious Crime, Paul Cleary said: "The continued collaboration between An Garda Síochána and our colleagues at Revenue Customs Service, has dismantled a significant importation route for cocaine to be smuggled through our ports of entry. 

This joint activity assists in our goal to keep people safe and seize dangerous drugs, preventing them from reaching our communities. 

Revenue assistant secretary, Lynda Slattery acknowledged the excellent co-operation between Revenue and An Garda Síochána which resulted in today’s cocaine seizure. 

She said: "This ongoing co-operation is helping to fight the serious problem of illicit drugs being imported into the country, funding organised crime and ruining many lives. 

"Revenue will continue to deploy its enforcement resources to protect our frontiers."

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting transnational organised crime and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. 

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue on its confidential phone number, 1800 295295.

