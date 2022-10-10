Gardaí keep rubble from Creeslough explosion under surveillance at separate location

A garda is given flowers by a member of the public to be laid at the scene of the explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough. The Garda investigation has now started following the completion of the search and rescue. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 17:17
Stephen Maguire

Tonnes of rubble and debris from the Creeslough tragedy has been put under Garda surveillance at an undisclosed location outside the town awaiting examination.

Dozens of local contractors used tractors and trailers to take the debris from the scene of the Applegreen Service Station at the centre of the unexplained explosion on Friday afternoon last.

The debris clearly contains many personal items including beds and other furniture as well as huge slabs of masonry taken from the scene. The huge mound of material remains under Garda watch at the site awaiting inspection.

A team of inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority has been at the site of the explosion in recent days. The huge mound of wreckage will most likely form part of the investigation into the cause of the explosion which claimed the lives of 10 local people and injured eight others.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said the more technical details of the investigation will now commence. "The Garda investigation has now commenced following the completion of the search and rescue,” he said.

“The investigation will take a period of time and the Technical Bureau will be on the scene in the coming days as well as other agencies and other sections within An Garda Siochána. That investigation will take a period of time and the investigation is there to investigate the cause.

"There will be technical investigations, although there may not be the same level of activity that we saw during the search-and-rescue investigation, but they will be continuing as the experts determine what we need to do."

The immediate area around the centre of the blast at the service station has been contained and hanging debris removed using specialist equipment.

However, the building remains cordoned off with speculation that it may have to be demolished in some form when the investigation into the cause of the explosion is completed.

Creeslough explosion: First paramedic on scene feared service station would blow up

