Man, 20s, in critical condition following collision between car and lorry

Man, 20s, in critical condition following collision between car and lorry

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 16:22
Sally Gorman

A man in his 20s is in critical condition following a serious collision in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident, involving a car and a lorry on the R181 at Cooltrimegish near Carrickmacross, just after 6.30am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Drogheda Hospital by ambulance where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the lorry did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, especially those who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read More

Creeslough explosion: First paramedic on scene feared service station would blow up

More in this section

Matternity hospital rents hotel beds for pregnant women Inquest hears death of newborn baby girl at Rotunda Hospital has no obvious explanation
'He just didn’t stop until he got her': Mother of Creeslough victim praises digger driver 'He just didn’t stop until he got her': Mother of Creeslough victim praises digger driver
Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough explosion Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough explosion
<p>A member of the Gardaí lays flowers she was given by a member of the public at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire</p>

Creeslough explosion: First paramedic on scene feared service station would blow up

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s