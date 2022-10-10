Man, 20s, in critical condition following collision between car and lorry

A man in his 20s is in critical condition following a serious collision in Co Monaghan.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident, involving a car and a lorry on the R181 at Cooltrimegish near Carrickmacross, just after 6.30am.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Drogheda Hospital by ambulance where he remains in critical condition.
The driver of the lorry did not require hospital treatment.
The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, especially those who may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.