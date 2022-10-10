Pandemic has given cities 'unique opportunity' to make climate changes 

Shifting attitudes during the Covid-19 pandemic have given cities across Europe a "unique opportunity" for lasting sustainable change as well as climate change action.

That is according to a new study from the European Environment Agency, which examined 64 cities across the continent, including Dublin.

"Air pollution, traffic, lack and loss of green space, severe storms and flooding, stormwater management, and noise pollution were identified as the top six environmental challenges facing the cities in the survey and interviews," the EEA said.

Significantly, the lack or loss of green space had been at the bottom of the agenda for most cities before the pandemic struck, but has now become a major focus, the study found.

Mass lockdowns across the continent in 2020 and 2021 meant people became far more aware and appreciative of amenities in their area.

For example, Cork's Marina became a haven for families, cyclists, and joggers during the lockdown period as people flocked towards outdoor activities. The pedestrianisation trial of the Marina became permanent as the area became one of the most used in the city.

The EEA said there were "certain recurrent themes and challenges" common to all cities" across Europe.

Rethinking existing urban infrastructure (both grey and blue/green) appears to be a unifying theme across European cities, regardless of their size, wealth or location.

"In this context, tackling issues of urban sprawl and breaking with decades of 'car-centric' urban planning emerged as one of the most frequently cited barriers to environmental sustainability transitions."

The pandemic appears to have created a sense of heightened urgency, the final report said. However, city officials are frustrated by the lack of political and financial autonomy to take action, it added.

"Many cities felt that they had demonstrated through the pandemic that they could be trusted with this responsibility and that their proximity to the concerns of residents made them well-placed to tackle complex emergencies and challenges. A lack of fiscal autonomy was frequently highlighted as a barrier that constrains cities from accelerating their sustainability transitions," the final report warned.

Ireland, along with the likes of Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, and Slovenia, were cited as countries where local government had a lot less funding than other countries to implement change.