Pandemic has given cities 'unique opportunity' to make climate changes 

Pandemic has given cities 'unique opportunity' to make climate changes 

Cork's Marina became a haven for families, cyclists, and joggers during the lockdown period as people flocked towards outdoor activities.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 15:48
Pádraig Hoare

Shifting attitudes during the Covid-19 pandemic have given cities across Europe a "unique opportunity" for lasting sustainable change as well as climate change action.

That is according to a new study from the European Environment Agency, which examined 64 cities across the continent, including Dublin.

"Air pollution, traffic, lack and loss of green space, severe storms and flooding, stormwater management, and noise pollution were identified as the top six environmental challenges facing the cities in the survey and interviews," the EEA said.

Significantly, the lack or loss of green space had been at the bottom of the agenda for most cities before the pandemic struck, but has now become a major focus, the study found.

Mass lockdowns across the continent in 2020 and 2021 meant people became far more aware and appreciative of amenities in their area. 

For example, Cork's Marina became a haven for families, cyclists, and joggers during the lockdown period as people flocked towards outdoor activities. The pedestrianisation trial of the Marina became permanent as the area became one of the most used in the city.

The EEA said there were "certain recurrent themes and challenges" common to all cities" across Europe. 

Rethinking existing urban infrastructure (both grey and blue/green) appears to be a unifying theme across European cities, regardless of their size, wealth or location. 

"In this context, tackling issues of urban sprawl and breaking with decades of 'car-centric' urban planning emerged as one of the most frequently cited barriers to environmental sustainability transitions."

The pandemic appears to have created a sense of heightened urgency, the final report said. However, city officials are frustrated by the lack of political and financial autonomy to take action, it added.

"Many cities felt that they had demonstrated through the pandemic that they could be trusted with this responsibility and that their proximity to the concerns of residents made them well-placed to tackle complex emergencies and challenges. A lack of fiscal autonomy was frequently highlighted as a barrier that constrains cities from accelerating their sustainability transitions," the final report warned.

Ireland, along with the likes of Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, and Slovenia, were cited as countries where local government had a lot less funding than other countries to implement change.

Read More

Wait is over as Youghal set to get two new viewing platforms 

More in this section

Matternity hospital rents hotel beds for pregnant women Inquest hears death of newborn baby girl at Rotunda Hospital has no obvious explanation
'He just didn’t stop until he got her': Mother of Creeslough victim praises digger driver 'He just didn’t stop until he got her': Mother of Creeslough victim praises digger driver
Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough explosion Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough explosion
#Climate Change#COVID-19environmentPlace: Cork
Explosion at Donegal service station

Creeslough explosion: First paramedic on scene feared service station would blow up

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s