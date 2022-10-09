Donaldson: Unionists are coalescing around position of DUP

Donaldson: Unionists are coalescing around position of DUP

DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses delegates at their party conference at the Ramada Hotel in Belfast (PA)

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 11:07
Catherine Wylie, PA

The leader of the DUP has insisted he does not fear an election and said that unionists are coalescing around the position of his party.

Jeffrey Donaldson, who has warned the British prime minister that the DUP will not return to powersharing in Northern Ireland unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border, said he and his party are “absolutely ready to fight” an election if necessary.

But the party leader said he does not believe an election will solve the problem.

Mr Donaldson told delegates at the DUP conference in Belfast on Saturday that changes must be secured to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, either through renewed talks with the EU or by unilateral action at Westminster.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses delegates at their party conference (PA)

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against arrangements that have created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Political opponents have heavily criticised the DUP boycott, insisting it is hampering efforts to support families struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

If powersharing is not restored by October 28 the Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a fresh Assembly election.

Mr Donaldson told Times Radio on Sunday: “The problem for unionism in the last election was not the rise of support for Sinn Fein. Sinn Fein didn’t gain one single extra seat in the Assembly.

“The problem was divisions within unionism, and I think what we’re now seeing is actually that unionists are coalescing around the position of the DUP, so I don’t fear an election.

“Let me be clear, if you’re suggesting that I want to avoid an election, therefore I go back into Stormont to avoid going to the people, well then let me absolutely knock that on the head right here and now.

“We are not fearful of going to the people. We will take our case to the people. We’ve never run away from an election and we’re not about to do it now and if the Government feels an election is going to solve the problem, then so be it.

“I don’t think it will. But my party and I are absolutely ready to fight that election if it’s necessary. I think our support at the moment is strong, people recognise we need to sort out this protocol because it’s causing real everyday problems for businesses and households across all of Northern Ireland.

DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)

“It’s driving up the cost of living. It’s creating an enormous barrier to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is disrupting the UK internal market. The Government has said they’re committed to resolving that. So, let’s get on with it.”

The British government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

There are concerns the latter approach – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – could spark a trade war with the EU.

However, relations between Britain and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became prime minister and both London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for striking a deal through a fresh round of negotiations. 

Read More

OPW takes in over €7m from   national monuments this year

More in this section

Explosion at Donegal service station Vigils take place in Donegal in memory of Creeslough explosion victims
Gardaí hunt for men who forced their way into Wicklow property and assaulted two people  Gardaí hunt for men who forced their way into Wicklow property and assaulted two people 
Explosion at Donegal service station Who were the victims of the Donegal tragedy?
DUPPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Adam King's celebrated 'Virtual Hug' is now immortalised in Kilkenny as a major piece of sculpture, unveiled by Adam himself,and fellow Kilkenny native and paralympian Mary Fitzgerald, as part of Kilkenny Day celebrations in the city.  <span class="contextmenu emphasis">Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke</span> </p>

Sculpture based on Adam King's virtual hug unveiled

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s