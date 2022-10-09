Gardaí hunt for men who forced their way into Wicklow property and assaulted two people 

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 16:54
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are asking for witnesses to come forward after multiple men forced their way into a Co Wicklow property and assaulted two people. 

The aggravated burglary took place in The Links, in Arklow, yesterday at around 1:30pm. 

Two men, one aged in his 30s and another in his 40s, were assaulted in the course of the incident and were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

A Garda spokesperson said that they want to speak to anyone who was in the Dock Road / Abbeylands Hill area of Arklow, between 1 and 2pm yesterday who may have witnessed anything to come forward. They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from this area at this time (including dash-cam footage) to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Arklow Garda station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

