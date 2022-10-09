OPW takes in over €7m from   national monuments this year

OPW takes in over €7m from   national monuments this year

Bedford Tower at Dublin Castle. The historic building managed to remain the highest grossing monument post pandemic. Picture: iStock

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 07:45
Darragh Mc Donagh

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has collected more than €7m in entrance fees from visitors to national monuments since charges were reintroduced this year, having been waived for much of the pandemic.

Dublin Castle, where adults are charged €8 to experience the historic building, has been the biggest earner in 2022, generating over €1.2m in the first eight months of the year.

The former seat of British power in Ireland was also the most lucrative national monument prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, collecting €2.5m in visitor fees during 2019.

In 2022, it was followed by the Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary, which has generated revenue of nearly €1.1m this year, with adult visitors also paying €8 to see the spectacular castle.

It was the third-highest-earning national monument in 2019, but has overtaken Kilmainham Gaol this year, which had collected a total of €908,060 during the first eight months of 2022 — down from €2m in the full year before the pandemic.

The Rock of Cashel is also just ahead of Kilkenny Castle so far this year, with the 12th century estate earning €1m up to the end of August. It collected nearly €1.6 million from visitors in 2019.

New hotspot 

The biggest increase in visitor revenue was recorded at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brú na Bóinne in Co Meath, which is comprised of three megalithic passage tombs: Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth.

A new visitor experience at Knowth was launched in March, and adults are now charged €18 for a tour of the valley and the internal chamber of Newgrange. It had collected €774,085 by the end of August, compared to just €575 in 2019.

Other notable national monuments that have generated revenue from entrance fees this year include Clonmacnoise (€374,708), Farmleigh estate (€20,436), Glendalough Visitor Centre (€106,644), and the Blasket Centre (€48,334).

A total of €5,705 was paid by visitors to the National Botanic Gardens during the first eight months of 2022, compared to €21,695 during the whole of 2019.

 Dún Aonghasa on Inis Mór, Co Galway generated revenue of €359,467 in 2019, and had collected €259,903 by the end of August this year.

The total amount of entrance fees collected at national monuments under the management of the OPW was €12.4m in 2019. Fees were waived at many sites during 2020 and 2021 to support recovery in the tourism sector.

The figures were provided by Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan in response to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Michael McNamara this week.

Read More

Visitors to Cork spend almost €70 on each trip to city centre

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Former 'Irish Examiner' owner Ted Crosbie dies aged 91
Explosion at Donegal service station 'Our community is bruised, broken' — Memorial mass held for Creeslough victims
Explosion at Donegal service station Tributes paid as names of 10 victims of Donegal explosion released
TourismMonumentsHistoryIrelandtravelPlace: IrelandPlace: TipperaryPlace: GalwayPlace: DublinPlace: ClarePlace: MeathPlace: CashelPlace: NewgrangePerson: Patrick O'DonavanPerson: Michael McNamaraEvent: Covid-19Organisation: OPW
<p>Father John Joe Duffy lights 10 red candles at St Michael's Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA </p>

Creeslough priest: 'It was harrowing, praying as the bodies came out'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s