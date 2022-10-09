OPW takes in over €7m from   national monuments this year

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has collected more than €7m in entrance fees from visitors to national monuments since charges were reintroduced this year, having been waived for much of the pandemic.

Dublin Castle, where adults are charged €8 to experience the historic building, has been the biggest earner in 2022, generating over €1.2m in the first eight months of the year.

The former seat of British power in Ireland was also the most lucrative national monument prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, collecting €2.5m in visitor fees during 2019.

In 2022, it was followed by the Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary, which has generated revenue of nearly €1.1m this year, with adult visitors also paying €8 to see the spectacular castle.

It was the third-highest-earning national monument in 2019, but has overtaken Kilmainham Gaol this year, which had collected a total of €908,060 during the first eight months of 2022 — down from €2m in the full year before the pandemic.

The Rock of Cashel is also just ahead of Kilkenny Castle so far this year, with the 12th century estate earning €1m up to the end of August. It collected nearly €1.6 million from visitors in 2019.

New hotspot

The biggest increase in visitor revenue was recorded at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brú na Bóinne in Co Meath, which is comprised of three megalithic passage tombs: Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth.

A new visitor experience at Knowth was launched in March, and adults are now charged €18 for a tour of the valley and the internal chamber of Newgrange. It had collected €774,085 by the end of August, compared to just €575 in 2019.

Other notable national monuments that have generated revenue from entrance fees this year include Clonmacnoise (€374,708), Farmleigh estate (€20,436), Glendalough Visitor Centre (€106,644), and the Blasket Centre (€48,334).

A total of €5,705 was paid by visitors to the National Botanic Gardens during the first eight months of 2022, compared to €21,695 during the whole of 2019.

Dún Aonghasa on Inis Mór, Co Galway generated revenue of €359,467 in 2019, and had collected €259,903 by the end of August this year.

The total amount of entrance fees collected at national monuments under the management of the OPW was €12.4m in 2019. Fees were waived at many sites during 2020 and 2021 to support recovery in the tourism sector.

The figures were provided by Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan in response to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Michael McNamara this week.