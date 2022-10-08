Locals pay tribute to victims of Creeslough explosion

Victims from the Cresslough tragedy have begun to be named, as tributes are paid to the people who lost their lives following the suspected gas explosion.

The teenage girl killed in the Creeslough explosion has been named as Leona Harper, a talented rugby player.

23-year-old Jessica Gallagher, shop worker Martina Martin; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James; and Hughie Kelly, have all been named locally as among those who died in Friday’s blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Four others lost their lives including a young girl of primary school age.

Letterkenny Rugby Club paid tribute to Leona Harper on Facebook.

Writing on Facebook on Saturday evening, the club stated: “We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed.”

Leona was a member of the club’s U14 team.

Offering their condolences to her family, the club added: “There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this. Rest in peace, Leona.”

Student Jessica Gallagher was also among those killed. Ms Gallagher was understood to be studying at the IFA Paris, a fashion school of design and marketing.

Speaking at the cordon of the blast site on Saturday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was “deep sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence”, reflecting the enormity of what has happened.

“The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“It is a very close-knit community, and our heart goes out to them.”

Many volunteers rushed to the scene to try and do everything they could to help, because it was a horrific scene they came upon, and we must always remember our emergency services.

“I want to thank them for helping those who were trapped and injured. We must do everything we can to support the community.

“Words on their own will not console someone who has lost a loved one, and we have to be with them. We will be with them for quite some time.”

Gardaí believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store, as well as adjoining buildings, was a “tragic accident”.

Earlier on Saturday, Gardaí said four men, three women, a teenage girl, a teenage boy, and a girl of primary school age had been killed.

A further eight people who were injured in the explosion remained in hospital.

The search and recovery operation concluded on Saturday afternoon without any further victims being found.