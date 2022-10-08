Ten dead after 'tragic accident' in Creeslough; death toll not expected to rise further

Two teenagers and a young child are among 10 people confirmed dead after an explosion at a Donegal petrol station.

Gardaí said four men, three women, a teenage girl, a teenage boy, and a girl of primary school age were killed in the blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

A spokesman for An Garda Siochána said emergency services do not expect to recover any further victims from the rubble, and there are no outstanding missing person reports.

Friday afternoon's explosion ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store, as well as adjacent buildings.

Gardaí said it believed the cause of the explosion was accidental.

A major emergency recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border extended through the night on Friday and into Saturday.

At a media conference in Milford, Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon, Garda press spokesman Liam Geraghty said: "The emergency services continue a search and recovery operation at the site this afternoon, but based on the information available to An Garda Siochána at this time, it is not expected that there will be any further casualties located and there are no outstanding reports of unaccounted for persons.

"The 10 casualties are four men, three women, two teenagers — a boy and girl — and a younger girl.

"The thoughts of all the emergency service personnel who have attended the scene over the last 24 hours, the local community in Creeslough, and the nation are today with the deceased and their families."

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda Station added: "At this point in time, we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this, but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident."

All 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.

Applegreen founder and chief executive Joe Barrett said the company was "utterly shocked and saddened" by the "tragic" incident in Creeslough.

Mr Barrett said: "Yesterday was a very dark day for Creeslough, for Donegal, for Ireland, and for all of us in the wider Applegreen family.

"This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough."

It is understood that Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to visit the area tonight.