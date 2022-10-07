Three officers injured as car ploughs into police vehicles in Belfast 

(Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 14:27
Rebecca Black, PA

Three officers have been injured as a car ploughed into two police vehicles in north Belfast.

The officers suffered minor injuries when the car, which failed to stop, struck the two vehicles in Shore Road in the early hours of this morning, police said.

A 39-year-old man was later arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3.25am, it was reported that a black Seat Ibiza was being driven dangerously along the Shore Road.

“Police patrols were alerted and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers.

“The vehicle was later stopped on the Antrim Road and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report and failing to stop for police.”

Simon Coveney sees 'flicker of optimism' in Northern Ireland Protocol dispute

policePlace: Northern Ireland
