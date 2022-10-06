Giant’s Causeway formation event may have taken just days – museum curator

Giant’s Causeway formation event may have taken just days – museum curator
Dr Mike Simms has developed a new theory around Northern Ireland’s world famous Giant’s Causeway (Mike Simms/PA)
Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 00:01
Rebecca Black, PA

The formation event behind Northern Ireland’s world-famous Giant’s Causeway may have taken just a few days rather than thousands of years, according to a new theory.

The origin of the striking stones, which have attracted visitors from across the world, include theories ranging from them being built by the mythical giant Finn McCool to more scientific explanations.

Now Dr Mike Simms, curator of natural sciences at National Museums NI, has put forward the first new interpretation since 1940.

Dr Simms considered why the extraordinary geological features are found at sea level only.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh meeting Northern Ireland National Trust chairman Bob Brown during a visit to the Giant’s Causeway on the Co Antrim coast in 2016 (PA)

To mark Unesco’s International Geodiversity Day on October 6, he has explained why he believes they were caused by an event which took just days.

The scientific explanation, widely accepted for decades, is that a river valley was filled with lava that ponded to a greater depth than normal. As the thick layer of lava cooled and solidified it formed these regular columns.

However, Dr Simms has put forward the idea that if this lava-filled hollow was a valley it would have cut through old layers of lava beneath.

He has identified layers of old lava on the shore either side of the Giant’s Causeway sloping inward where older layers have not eroded away.

Dr Simms said: “An analogy I find helpful when explaining this involves cake. Eroding a river valley is rather like cutting through a layer of cake to reveal layers beneath the surface.

In my interpretation, what we actually see are layers of older rock sloping towards the Causeway – more like a badly baked cake that has sunk in the middle.

"I believe the ground subsided as lava moved up and erupted at the surface. The lava filled the depression creating the conditions for the columns to form. This event likely took just a few days rather than the many thousands of years that would be needed for erosion to create a river valley.”

Dr Simms explained he first started thinking about the theory while leading a field trip to the World Heritage Site in 2012.

“I owe a particular debt of gratitude to another geologist, a young Brazilian man who was on a field trip I was leading in 2012,” he said.

“He questioned how long it would take to erode the supposed river valley, and it was this that opened my eyes to the evidence before me.

“I had visited the Giant’s Causeway many times before, and until that moment I had just accepted the previous theory.

It goes to show that even at world famous landmarks such as this, new discoveries can be made from a simple observation.”

The Giant’s Causeway is Northern Ireland’s only Unesco World Heritage Site and is operated by the National Trust, which has acknowledged Dr Simms’s theory.

Max Bryant, general manager at Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede, said there can always be new possibilities and perspectives waiting to be discovered.

“It highlights just how marvellous, magnificent and mysterious a geological formation we have here in Northern Ireland to share with the world,” he said.

Kathryn Thomson, chief executive of National Museums NI, said she is proud to support Dr Simms’s findings.

“I think it’s wonderful he has showcased the expertise of our team and how important museums are,” she said.

“Yes, we provide spaces for people to explore and learn, but our teams also make meaningful contributions elsewhere.

“As a knowledge-based organisation, our staff are uniquely placed to present research and ideas.

“By using our vast natural science collections, for instance, we can support new discoveries and promote responsible and ethical action when it comes to our natural world.”

Dr Simms’ paper can be read here

Read More

Film shines a light on women's health experiences

More in this section

National Implementation Plan press conference ‘No time to lose’ on sustainable development goals, says Micheál Martin
Ofgem fund for climate change Ireland faces deficits in its power grid for most of the next decade
Brexit UK ‘seriously engaging’ in Northern Ireland Protocol talks, says Coveney
GiantsCausewayPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The proposed legislation was brought forward after the 'Irish Examiner' exposed a litany of instances where landlords were demanding sex from prospective tenants who could not find a place to live. Stock picture</p>

Law to stop predators seeking sex for rent may be shelved

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s