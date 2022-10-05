Rise in number of admissions to psychiatric units and hospitals

The number of people admitted to Irish psychiatric units and hospitals increased last year and has now largely returned to pre-pandemic levels.

A new report from the Health Research Board (HRB) found there were 15,723 such admissions last year, up 332 on the 2020 total.

Of these, 5,758 were first-time admissions and 9,965 were re-admissions. Almost two-thirds (65%) of all admissions were to a general hospital, while 24% were to an independent or private hospital, and just 11% were to psychiatric hospitals or continuing care units.

The HRB said the overall admissions increase reverses a reduction linked to the pandemic seen in 2020's figures.

"We are seeing a gradual return to pre-pandemic numbers being admitted for inpatient care," said Antoinette Daly, research officer at the HRB and one of the report's authors.

According to the HRB, there were 509 admissions of people under the age of 18 last year: 480 admissions to child and adolescent units and 29 to adult units. Of all admissions under the age of 18, 70% were female.

The report also showed a marked increase in the number of admissions relating to eating disorders among young people.

Eating disorder diagnoses among this cohort rose to 116 last year, continuing a trend seen in previous years. Of these, 96% (111) were female

Overall, there was an almost equal proportion of male admissions (7,746) as there were female admissions (7,977).

According to the report, adult admissions were more likely to be single, unemployed and diagnosed with a depressive disorder.

The HRB found depression — the most common diagnosis among adults in previous years — remained the most common last year. Schizophrenia, neuroses and mania were the second, third and fourth most common diagnosis, respectively.

In terms of age group, the 20-24-year cohort accounted for 1,635 admissions and the highest rate of admissions per 100,000 population with 597.5 — up 10% since 2020.

Conversely, the 75 years and over age group had 1,025 admissions and the lowest rate of admission, at 388.2 per 100,000 population.

The mean age of adult admissions was 45 years old.

"This year’s figures shed valuable light on trends across inpatient psychiatric care, not least the continued rise in admissions related to eating disorders in younger age groups," said HRB chief executive Mairead O’Driscoll.

"By analysing and making this data available, the HRB can provide a solid evidence basis for policy and practice — informing decision-making and ultimately helping deliver the right resources to those who need them.”