Spiralling costs: National Children's Hospital hits €1.1bn mark 

The Oireachtas health committee has heard that the National Children's Hospital will reach substantial completion in March 2024.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 10:16
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The new National Children’s Hospital has so far cost over €1.13bn with the substantial completion of works now expected by March 2024, the Oireachtas health committee has heard. 

Members of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) addressed the committee, with questions expected on the spiralling cost of the mammoth project.

Chief Officer David Gunning said: “The Government approved a capital investment of €1.433bn for the new children’s hospital project in 2018. Expenditure to date on the project to the end of August 2022 was €1,130,409,151.” 

This includes new construction on the campus of St James hospital, along with the two satellite centres in Tallaght and at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown which are already finished and in use.

Mr Gunning said the timetable to finish the hospital faces a number of challenges still.

“The contractor is currently reporting that it will reach substantial completion in March 2024, with the hospital then being handed over to CHI for a period of commissioning,” he said, referring to Children’s Health Ireland. It had been due to be completed in 2022. 

Commissioning includes equipping all of the rooms and installing an electronic health record for the building.

Assistant Secretary at Health Infrastructure Division, Derek Tierney, said there will be 22 operating theatres and procedure rooms, 60 critical care beds, 93 day beds, and 380 individual inpatient rooms.

He said a business case has been approved for the electronic health records.

'GPs must have better understanding of the menopause' 

