Mortgage holders could save €9,000 by switching provider, analysis finds 

Switching mortgages to a new provider with a fixed interest rate ahead of further interest rate hikes could save homeowners an average €9,000 over the next four years, according to a new analysis.

Daftmortgages.ie is urging homeowners to switch and save ahead of further interest rate increases.

It analysed 150 current mortgage holders who requested a personalised switch and save report.

Of those 150, 58% were on a fixed rate, 21% were on a variable rate and 21% were on a tracker mortgage. And 97% of those on a fixed rate currently would save on average €9,132 over their new four-year fixed rate by switching now with a monthly saving of €85.

Daft Mortgages said everyone on a variable rate would save money by switching now, with an average saving of €9,457 over the next four years, saving €126 per month on their repayments.

Furthermore, 44% of people on a tracker mortgage would save on average €6,459 over their new four-year fixed rate with a monthly repayment saving of €44.

Based on mortgage interest rates rising 2% in the coming years compared to mid-2022, it found 96% of mortgage holders would save over the next few years by locking in current fixed rates, rather than being exposed to the rise in interest rates and subsequently seeing their mortgage repayments increase.

This comes as the European Central Bank announced a 0.5% increase in interest rates in July before raising rates again to 1.25% last month.

The analysis shows 87% of mortgage holders would save an average of €90 on their monthly repayments if they switch mortgage now.

Out of the 802,590 mortgages in Ireland, 4,410 homeowners switched their mortgages between January and June 2022. Daft Mortgages forecasts just 1% of homeowners will switch their mortgages in 2022.

Uncertainty and effort are among the top reasons for not switching, according to its survey.

Overall, the survey looked at 260 mortgage holders, of whom 88% have never switched their loan.

Almost half (48%) ranked not knowing if they would save money by switching as the main reason, while 40% said they hadn't considered switching because of the effort involved.

The third most common reason (24%) was believing they were not allowed to switch as they were on a fixed-rate mortgage.

Daft Mortgages general manager Paul Monahan said anyone who has a mortgage can switch provider and that most customers are not currently being charged a fee for doing so.

“This is the perfect time to consider switching your mortgage rate. Mortgage interest rates have been falling for 10 years or so, but we’re at the bottom now.

“Some lenders’ rates have started to go up but many haven’t yet. You can’t cap your energy bill but you can cap your mortgage,” he said.

Customers have the option to re-fix with their current lender or to switch lenders entirely.

However, mortgage holders will likely save more by switching mortgage lenders, in particular, if their current lender gives less favourable rates to existing customers.