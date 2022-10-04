Inflation crisis making delivery of social and cost rental homes 'increasingly challenging'

Respond owns or manages more than 6,500 homes across the country. Its current building programme has a value in excess of €1bn.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 12:31
Cianan Brennan

A leading approved housing body (AHB) has said the ongoing inflationary crisis, which has seen construction costs hiked exponentially over the past 12 months, is making the delivery of social and cost rental homes “increasingly challenging”.

Housing association Respond said at the launch of its annual report that it currently has 1,422 new social and cost rental homes under construction.

Spokesperson for the body Niamh Randall said Respond is working with the Department of Housing on a review of the structure and operation of the Capital Advanced Leasing Facility funding scheme which aids AHBs in delivering social homes.

The report added that its latest figures indicate that it had provided more than 15% of all social and affordable homes from all AHBs last year.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, launching the report, commended Respond’s work and said that his overarching Housing For All plan is “focused on increasing the housing supply, in addition to providing a range of affordable purchase and rental measures”.

Cost is top concern for Irish consumers when buying food

