Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Co Louth

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Co Louth.

The collision happened on the R132 in Dunleer at around 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

The male motorcyclist who died was aged in his 50s.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A technical examination of the scene was taking place through Sunday afternoon and evening.

The road was closed.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward or road users who may have video footage to make it available to them.