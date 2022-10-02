Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Co Louth

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Co Louth
Gardai are appealing for witnesses (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 21:53
David Young, PA

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Co Louth.

The collision happened on the R132 in Dunleer at around 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

The male motorcyclist who died was aged in his 50s.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A technical examination of the scene was taking place through Sunday afternoon and evening.

The road was closed.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward or road users who may have video footage to make it available to them.

More in this section

Service held for forgotten victims of the troubles Service held for ‘hidden’ victims of the Troubles
Man shot dead in west Belfast social club Man shot dead in west Belfast social club
Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London Alcohol industry body taught 15,000 children about drinking, against health department rule
CrashPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>2HWER97 Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland</p>

Woman, 70s, seriously injured in Sligo collision

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s