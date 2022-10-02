Woman, 70s, seriously injured in Sligo collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 70s was seriously injured in a collision today.
The woman, who was cycling, collided with a car on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout in Sligo earlier today around midday.
The cyclist was later taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries according to gardai.
"A technical examination of the scene is currently underway and the road remains closed at this time. Diversions are in place," said the spokesperson.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
"Investigations ongoing."