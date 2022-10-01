Gardaí and family concerned for missing girl, 14, from Dublin

Gardaí and family concerned for missing girl, 14, from Dublin

Sonia is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 16:52
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

Sonia Ferar, 14, is missing from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since the afternoon of Thursday September 29, 2022.

"Sonia is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes," said a garda spokesperson. 

"When last seen she was wearing blue denim jeans, a wine and white cropped American football style jacket and white and black runners."

Gardaí and Sonia's family are concerned for her welfare, it was added. 

Sonia is known to frequent the O'Connell Street area of Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information on Sonia's whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Northern Ireland v Kosovo - UEFA Nations League - Group J - Windsor Park Tributes paid to Northern Ireland football fan after sudden death
New Year's Honours List 2016 Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Medical negligence court cases taking almost five years to resolve
GardaiDublinMissing people
<p>Richie Oakley: Has stepped down as editor of 'The Business Post'.</p>

Business Post editor Richie Oakley resigns

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s