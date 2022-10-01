Gardaí and family concerned for missing girl, 14, from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

Sonia Ferar, 14, is missing from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since the afternoon of Thursday September 29, 2022.

"Sonia is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes," said a garda spokesperson.

"When last seen she was wearing blue denim jeans, a wine and white cropped American football style jacket and white and black runners."

Gardaí and Sonia's family are concerned for her welfare, it was added.

Sonia is known to frequent the O'Connell Street area of Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information on Sonia's whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.