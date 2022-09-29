Arrest following €700,000 cannabis seizure in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man after the seizure of more than €700,000 of cannabis in Cork city.
The man, aged 49, was arrested as part of a joint Garda and Customs operation that centred on a storage unit on Bandon Rd in Cork city.
Detectives from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and customs officers had watched as 35kg of cannabis herb was delivered to the storage unit on Bandon Road at 4.30pm today and then immediately swooped into action, arresting the man at the scene.
He has been detained at Togher Garda Station where, under drug-trafficking legislation, he can be held for up to a week before being released or charged.
Detectives believe the drugs consignment was destined for the local drugs market.
The value of the drugs seized is an estimate and gardaí have sent a sample from the seized drugs to Dublin to be analysed in the State laboratory on the Backweston campus in Celbridge, Co Kildare.