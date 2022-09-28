Girl found seriously injured at house in Clare transferred to Dublin hospital

The young girl found seriously injured in a house in Clare on Tuesday morning has been transferred to Dublin for hospital treatment.

The girl’s mother, who is in her 40s, was also seriously ill on Wednesday night after being injured in the incident at a property in Clarecastle, on the outskirts of Ennis.

It is understood the girl had stab wounds, while her mother was found unconscious.

The mother and daughter were among a number of Ukrainians who recently moved into the property which was previously a guesthouse.

Ennis parish priest Fr Tom Ryan told the Irish Examiner that prayers were offered at Masses in the locality on Wednesday for the mother and daughter.

He said: “Such an incident has saddened not just the Ukrainians in the area but the entire community.”

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the incident and a family liaison officer has been appointed to the family.

The scene was preserved for a time while it was examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit on Wednesday. Refugees who were in the property were moved to a different house.

An incident room was set up in Ennis Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána has appealed for anyone with any information to contact the investigation team at Ennis Garda Station 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.