Sea swimming and hillwalking on the rise as pandemic drives surge in outdoor interests

Two in five adults under 35 have taken up new outdoor activities since the start of the pandemic, while three in 10 people over the age of 45 have started hillwalking.

Since COVID-19, 31% of people living in the Dublin region took up running while 44% of people living in the Midlands started hill walking https://t.co/tRSpIdMhQX #CSOIreland #Ireland #PulseSurvey #Environment #Climate #Outdoors #EnvironmentalConcerns #EnvironmentalBehaviours

For those engaging in new activities, people under the age of 45 mostly took up running, with 36% of 18-34 year olds and 26% of 35-44-year olds getting their runners on, according to the Central Statistics Office’s latest data on “Our Lives Outdoors”.

In Cork and Kerry, new activities ranged from hillwalking (31%), hiking (34%), or sea swimming (29%).

In the West and Border regions, which included counties such as Galway and Donegal, people were most likely to have taken up sea swimming.

When asked why they spent time outdoors, almost nine in 10 (87%) of people said it was to get fresh air while 85%, of people said it was to enjoy nature such as plants, animals or open spaces.

More than three-quarters (77%) said it was to exercise, while 65% said they spent time outdoors to take a break from home or work.

About half (49%) said they spent time outdoors to socialise.

CSO statistician Sylvie Clappe said: “Among the activities to choose from in the survey, respondents living in urban areas were more likely to say they took up running (28%) since the start of the pandemic than participants living in small towns or villages (17%) or rural areas (19%).

“Three in 10 participants (31%) who lived in the Dublin region mostly took up running since the pandemic started, while about four in 10 of those living in the Midlands started hill walking (44%) or hiking (38%).”

Over the last six months, two in five (41%) of people who had access to a garden spent time outdoors daily for recreational purposes while those who did not were more likely to spend time outdoors on a weekly basis.

“When it comes to the most frequently visited outdoor spaces, respondents who lived in urban areas mainly preferred going to urban green spaces (79%), while those in rural areas mostly went to fields, farmlands, or the countryside (71%),” Ms Clappe said.

Participants were also asked about their views about the environment, such as whether they think there was still time to act on environmental issues and how much they do themselves to protect the environment.

Over half (52%) said there was still time to act but it was unlikely to happen, while 43% said there is still time to act and improve the state of the environment.

When it came to protecting the environment, over half (51%) said they could do more while 39% said they already do “as much as [they] can”.

Investment in greenways

The statistics from the CSO on how we spend our time outdoors come after the Government said it was committed to renewing investment in greenways and cycleways in Tuesday’s budget.

It said €1m a day would be spent on countrywide walking and cycling infrastructure next year, including €60m funding for greenways.

Further funding will be given to projects such as Tramore Valley Park, the Royal Canal Greenway, and the construction of eight greenways around the country.

These include Midleton to Youghal, Waterford to New Ross, Tralee to Fenit and Listowel to Limerick Boundary, sections of the Grand Canal in Offaly and Kildare, the Clew Bay Greenway in Mayo, and the Connemara Greenway from Clifden to Recess.

The Department of Transport added further works would also be carried out on the Limerick Greenway, under Budget 2023 funding.