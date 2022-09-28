Doubts over 1,000 extra garda recruits as defence and cyber get extra funds

Garda staff associations have expressed doubt over Government announcements that 1,000 student gardaí will be recruited next year under Budget 2023.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said they had concerns the target – the standout pledge in the Justice vote - was “aspirational rather than achievable”.

The Garda Representative Association said they have “yet to see a large proportion” of the 800 recruits planned for this year.

The Department of Justice last night accepted the 800 target for 2022 would not be reached – which they put down to the effects of Covid and the Garda recruitment machinery not being in place.

The department estimate that 464 gardaí will “go through” Templemore College altogether this year.

This includes 145 attested in January – which is actually from 2021 recruits – 70 in March, 101 recruits in May, and 53 in July.

It estimates that 75-100 will enter college in November out of 11,000 applications in last year's recruitment campaign.

There are reports that the authorities have struggled to get expected numbers into college this year. A further recruitment campaign will run next year.

The department said there will be five batches of 200 recruits – in February, May, July, October and December.

In addition, there are currently 20 in the college at the moment and due to attest after Christmas.

In a tweet, AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said that while the 1,000 garda plan is welcome there were concerns this was “aspirational rather than achievable given current recruitment challenges”.

She said factoring in retirements “this may not necessarily result in extra gardaí”.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defence announced an allocation of €1.174bn, an increase of €67m.

In a statement, the GRA welcomed the 1,000 target, saying there was clearly an “urgent need” for them.

But it added: “However, in 2021 we were promised 800 new recruits this year and we have yet to see a large proportion of that number coming through training and that target will simply not be achieved this year.”

The Government aims to bring garda numbers to 15,000.

The garda strength currently stands at 14,318, compared to 14,396 this time last year and 14,700 in March 2020.

Also under Budget 2023:

Justice Budget up 5% to €3.3bn;

Garda overtime budget rises €5m to €100m;

€9m extra (a 22% increase) in tackling domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence;

€2.5m increase in Youth Justice funding;

Defence Minister Simon Coveney said this would start the implementation of the Commission on the Defence Forces (CDF) report.

He said the increase of €35m in capital funding, bringing the capital allocation to €176m, was the highest ever capital provision.

In the second of three possible investment levels for the Defence Forces, the CDF recommended a 50% increase in the budget, to €1.5bn, saying this increase should happen “in the short term”.

The Department of Communications announced €7.5m extra for the National Cyber Security Centre in 2023, set to bring staff numbers to 62, up from 25 in 2021.