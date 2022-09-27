Beyond the budget: Here are the rest of Tuesday's headlines

Beyond the budget: Here are the rest of Tuesday's headlines

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 19:20

Budget 2023 dominated today's headlines, but several important stories broke over the course of today, at home and abroad.

Here are the top non-Budget stories you may have overlooked:

Woman and child in critical condition following violent incident at house in Co. Clare: A young girl and a woman are both in critical condition in hospital following a violent incident at a house in Co. Clare this morning. Gardaí have confirmed that the young girl sustained serious injuries at a house at Clareabbey on the outskirts of Ennis. The alarm was raised at around 8am. 

It is understood that the family had recently moved to the property. >>READ MORE. 

Danish armed forces release video of detected leaks in Russian gas pipelines to Europe: A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about sabotage, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will carry Norwegian gas to Poland in efforts to bolster Europe’s energy independence from Moscow. 

Swedish police have launched a preliminary investigation into the incident. >>READ MORE. 

Five men arrested in connection with assault of late Limerick man Dylan McCarthy: Five men have been arrested today as part of the ongoing investigation into a serious assault which resulted in the death of a Limerick man in Kildare in August.

Kilmallock man, Mr McCarthy, 29, suffered fatal injuries in the attack while attending a family gathering celebrating the birth of his nephew and godson in a pub in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, on August 21. >>READ MORE. 

John Casey of Togher in Cork city overtaking Brazilian footballer Kaka at the Berlin Marathon
John Casey of Togher in Cork city overtaking Brazilian footballer Kaka at the Berlin Marathon

Cork runner becomes social media star after beating Kaka in Berlin Marathon: In lighter news, a 58-year-old Cork runner has become a hit on social media after he was pictured coming in eight minutes ahead of Brazilian soccer icon Kaka at the Berlin Marathon.

John Casey of Togher in Cork City said he was “getting the proverbial taken out of him” by his wife Rona after he outclassed the World Cup and Champions League winner. >>READ MORE. 

Donncha O'Callaghan part of Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford backroom team: Former Munster and Ireland star Donncha O’Callaghan will be part of Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford senior hurling backroom team in 2023.

The 43-year-old, who features as a coach on Fitzgerald’s “Ireland’s Fittest Family” which returns to RTÉ this weekend, is coming on board as a performance coach. >>READ MORE. 

Solar panels pile up in warehouses across Europe: Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. The spike in electricity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making the case for a speedier transition to renewable power. >>READ MORE. 

Putin’s regime may fall — but what would come next? 

Latest

