Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on motorway

A pedestrian has been killed after he was struck by a car on the M7 motorway in Co Kildare.
The man, aged in his 20s, was struck by the vehicle travelling northbound between junctions 11 and 10 shortly at around 4am this morning.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, attended by both gardaí and emergency services.
The driver and passengers of the car did not require hospital treatment.
The motorway remains closed between the two junctions heading northbound to allow for a forensic examination, with traffic on the M9 being diverted at junction two Kilcullen and junction 12 on the M7.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and are asking for any motorists who may have come across the scene, particularly those with dashcam footage, to make themselves known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.