More than 16,000 people register with adoption authority 

Some 16,634 people — including those who were adopted, birth parents, and other relatives — have registered with the Adoption Authority of Ireland to state their preferences about making contact with birth relatives.

New figures also show that 2,174 people have joined the new Contact Preference Register (CPR), established on July 1 this year as part of the enactment of the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022, and which replaces the old National Adoption Contact Preference Register (NACPR), on which 14,460 people were registered.