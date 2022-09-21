Fianna Fáil TDs unhappy with justice minister's 'failure' to tackle problem areas

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is 'more interested in making woke comments' than adressing the deteriorating relationship between gardaí and some communities, a Fianna Fáil source said. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 20:49
Ciara Phelan and Paul Hosford, Political Correspondents

A number of Fianna Fáil TDs have expressed dissatisfaction with Justice Minister Helen McEntee over what they described as her “failure” to tackle crime in Dublin.

A number of Dublin TDs held a regular meeting yesterday, which consisted of Jim O'Callaghan, Paul McAuliffe, and John Lahart, as well as senator Mary Fitzpatrick.

One member present at the meeting said there is “disquiet” among Fianna Fáil TDs over Ms McEntee’s failure to tackle “deep-rooted issues in communities”.

A Fianna Fáil TD who was not at the meeting also claimed that some Fine Gael TDs are unhappy and wanted action taken to ensure there is pressure on gardaí to redirect more staff to “areas of concern”.

Ms McEntee has faced scrutiny in recent days following scenes of lawlessness in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, where a garda car was rammed as local gangs cheered on.

One member said: “I wouldn’t go as far as saying we don’t have confidence in the minister, but it’s not far off it.

“If this was a Fianna Fáil minister, they’d be under a lot of pressure.

The general feeling is that she does not seem to understand how tricky the situation is in certain areas and doesn’t have a grasp of it.”

A second Fianna Fáil source said the issues in Dublin have been "bubbling under" for some time, and that Ms McEntee is "too passive" and "too hands-off".

They added that the relationship between gardaí and some communities had been deteriorating for some time, but criticised what they felt was Ms McEntee's focus on social issues.

"She's more interested in making woke comments," the source said.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has requested a special sitting of the Oireachtas committee on justice and equality for next week.

North Kildare Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
North Kildare Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Garda Representative Association and the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors have been invited to attend to discuss the levels of criminality in the city and random acts of violence.

Mr Lawless said: “I will be recommending that the justice committee considers this item during the term, but I do feel it's something that requires a whole-of- Government approach.

We saw some suggestions recently that Dublin is the safest capital city in the world, while others have indicated that things may not be as bad as they seem, which frankly is concerning."

A spokesman for Ms McEntee said the Government has consistently supported An Garda Síochána with funding and legislation to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality.

“This funding has also allowed An Garda Síochána to introduce dedicated operations to tackle anti-social behaviour, such as Operation Citizen," the spokesman said.

“In addition, the minister is also introducing legislation to give gardaí greater powers and tools to tackle crime — such as tackling the dangerous use of scramblers, greater access to CCTV, and the use of facial recognition technology and body-worn cameras.”

Justice minister signals visit to community hit by 'joyriding'

