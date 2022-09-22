Initiative between young Black adults and local gardaí should be expanded, say researchers

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, divisional commander of Dublin West, said: “We consider this a great opportunity to have a rich and meaningful dialogue with young Black adults living in the area.” File picture: Collins

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 01:57
Cormac O’Keeffe

A unique project involving young Black adults and local gardaí in west Dublin should be “scaled up” to build positive community relationships and improved policing, researchers believe.

The UBUNTU project in Blanchardstown, currently in the last of three phases, has already received praise from local Black community workers, senior gardaí, academics and youth services. The initiative, led by Maynooth University, uses “restorative practices” between the various people involved with the aim of building understanding and relationships through dialogue.

Gardaí at a senior level are directly involved and the project forms part of efforts to reach out to the local Black community following the fatal shooting by armed gardaí of George Nkencho in the area in December 2020.

UBUNTU – an African term meaning ‘humanity’ – was set up in the Garda Dublin West division.

The first phase involved a mixed group of 11 young Black adults living in Blanchardstown and gardaí who received three days of restorative practices training from Childhood Development Initiative.

The next stage was the actual dialogue, facilitated by one Black community member and one garda along with research leader Ian Marder, who is assistant professor in criminology at Maynooth University. The dialogue involved six young Black adults and six gardaí.

Issues covered included the Black people’s experiences of living in Blanchardstown, stereotyping and local policing.

Dr Marder said: “I have facilitated restorative practices between Gardaí and communities previously, but never with funding to evaluate the project and train co-facilitators, nor with such high-level support from Garda management. Now that we have a model of practice, we should scale this work up, with Garda and community support.” 

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, divisional commander of Dublin West, said: ‘I have been involved in restorative practice for over 20 years. I have seen how it can assist in building positive relationships and address conflict, both within a community, or where there is conflict between An Garda Síochána and members of the community.

“We consider this a great opportunity to have a rich and meaningful dialogue with young Black adults living in the area.”

Eric Ehigie, a coordinator for Black community participants, said: “It is great to see restorative mechanisms being used to build bridges between the Black, Irish community and An Garda Síochána. The parties involved and the wider community has everything to gain from the process and, considering where we are currently with regards to community relations, absolutely nothing to lose.”

Local coach, Ken Mc Cue, said: ‘I have witnessed serious fractures happening in community cohesion. This is most apparent in the relationship between the Black Youth of the suburbs and An Garda Síochána. I believe UBUNTU will help address issues with both parties working to achieve understanding."

