Hospital EDs 'operating beyond safe limits' with situation likely to worsen during winter months

Emergency departments (EDs) at Ireland's hospitals are "operating beyond safe limits" and are likely to deteriorate further during the winter months, according to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Consultant in Emergency Medicine and member of the IMO Consultant Committee, Dr Peadar Gilligan says there is a "worsening crisis in healthcare" which is now manifesting in the EDs of public hospitals.

"Everyone working in emergency medicine knows that EDs are operating beyond safe limits throughout the year," he said.

We are operating beyond our capacity almost all of the time now and as we enter winter an already dangerous situation will worsen

"Patients requiring hospital admission must be moved to wards in a timely manner.”

Dr Gilligan criticised, in particular, the lack of beds to which patients can be admitted, and the absence of a viable workforce plan or capacity building.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 476 patients were without beds in Irish hospitals this morning - 414 in EDs and 62 on other hospital wards.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) recorded the country's highest total with 78, all of whom were waiting in its ED.

University Hospital Galway had 60 patients on trolleys - 56 in its ED and four elsewhere in the hospital, while 45 patients were waiting on hospital beds at University Hospital Limerick - 39 in its ED and six on other wards.

Just seven hospitals nationwide had no patients waiting on a bed this morning.

"Whilst the challenge of hospital crowding manifests in emergency departments the solution largely relies on timely access to investigations, specialist opinions, interventions and hospitalisation for those needing it," Dr Gilligan said.

He said that while the primary concern of doctors was the impact of crowded conditions on patients’ health and welfare, the impact on doctors and other staff was also a major worry.

"Our colleagues are working under huge pressure and I am very concerned about the impact on their physical and mental health.

"The investment in critical care has started but the need for an increase in hospital beds, operating theatres, radiology and laboratory services, clinic rooms, rehabilitation facilities and nursing home places is yet to be addressed," he added.

"The fact that we have more demands on our health service due to a growing and aging population but less hospital beds and step- down facilities than we had twenty years ago is the root cause of crowding in hospitals manifesting in Emergency Departments nationally."