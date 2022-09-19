Daniel O'Donnell's former hotel to welcome Ukrainian families

Daniel O'Donnell's former hotel to welcome Ukrainian families

Daniel O'Donnell sold the Viking House Hotel in 2008 for an undisclosed sum but the asking price at the time was in excess of €650,000.

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 09:46
Stephen Maguire

 Daniel O'Donnell's former Viking House Hotel in Co Donegal is to house a number of refugee families from Ukraine.

A number of families will arrive at the hotel in Kincasslagh from the war-torn country on September 22.

The singer sold it in 2008 for an undisclosed sum but the asking price at the time was in excess of €650,000.

The 14-bedroom hotel is still part of the tourist trail which fans from around the world visit when in Donegal.

It is the latest Donegal hotel which will now be housing displaced people.

Appeal for donations

The hotel has also appealed to locals who may have surplus clothing or any other donations to get in touch with staff.

A spokesperson said: "Please be informed that we have been asked by the Government to provide accommodation for Ukrainian families.

"Given their plight, we have decided to offer these families security from September 22, 2022.

"The Viking House Hotel will therefore close on September 20 to the public in order to prepare for their arrival.

"As these families arrive with virtually no possessions, donations in terms of clothes, bicycles, and so on would be appreciated.

"Those wishing to do so can contact the Hotel staff. Thanks for your understanding."

O'Donnell recently put his penthouse apartment in south Dublin on the market as he and wife, Majella, rarely spent time there.

The popular couple spends most of their time between their Dermot Bannon-renovated home in Donegal and their sun-kissed apartment in Tenerife.

Read More

Thousands more homes to avail of increased fuel allowance in €400m budget spend

More in this section

Queen Elizabeth II death RTÉ to air funeral of the Queen and present special programme
Cost of electricity: halogen bulb and twenty Euro notes Thousands more homes to avail of increased fuel allowance in €400m budget spend
MINISTER EAMON RYAN; Floating LNG facility among options to reduce risks to energy supply
#Ukraine#HousingPlace: DonegalPlace: UkrainePerson: Daniel O'Donnell
<p>Archbishop Martin will attend the State funeral of the late Queen on Monday</p>

Archbishop says outpouring of affection for Queen has helped to strengthen relationships between communities

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s