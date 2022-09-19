Daniel O'Donnell's former hotel to welcome Ukrainian families

Daniel O'Donnell's former Viking House Hotel in Co Donegal is to house a number of refugee families from Ukraine.

A number of families will arrive at the hotel in Kincasslagh from the war-torn country on September 22.

The singer sold it in 2008 for an undisclosed sum but the asking price at the time was in excess of €650,000.

The 14-bedroom hotel is still part of the tourist trail which fans from around the world visit when in Donegal.

It is the latest Donegal hotel which will now be housing displaced people.

Appeal for donations

The hotel has also appealed to locals who may have surplus clothing or any other donations to get in touch with staff.

A spokesperson said: "Please be informed that we have been asked by the Government to provide accommodation for Ukrainian families.

"Given their plight, we have decided to offer these families security from September 22, 2022.

"The Viking House Hotel will therefore close on September 20 to the public in order to prepare for their arrival.

"As these families arrive with virtually no possessions, donations in terms of clothes, bicycles, and so on would be appreciated.

"Those wishing to do so can contact the Hotel staff. Thanks for your understanding."

O'Donnell recently put his penthouse apartment in south Dublin on the market as he and wife, Majella, rarely spent time there.

The popular couple spends most of their time between their Dermot Bannon-renovated home in Donegal and their sun-kissed apartment in Tenerife.