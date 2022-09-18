Investigation into death of man struck by Luas tram underway

A man in his 50s has passed away after being struck by a tram in Dublin. 

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 07:58
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 50s who was struck by a Luas tram in the early hours of this morning. 

The fatal collision happened after 1 am at Broombridge in Cabra.

The man was removed from the scene after Gardaí and emergency services arrived, but he later passed away from his injuries.

A technical examination of the scene as have completed by forensic collision investigators. 

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses of the incident or road users who may have video footage. 

A spokesperson asked anyone with relevant information to "make this available".

"Gardaí can be contacted at Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," they added. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

