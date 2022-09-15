'There could be a new threat': Expert urges public to get Covid-19 booster and flu vaccine 

'There could be a new threat': Expert urges public to get Covid-19 booster and flu vaccine 

The swift development of a vaccine for Covid-19 was part of the reason for the “fizzling” out of the virus, Professor McConkey said.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 07:45
Vivienne Clarke

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey has urged people to continue to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine and also to get the flu vaccine this winter despite comments from the World Health Organisation that “the end is in sight”.

On Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight.” 

Professor McConkey told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the most recent variants of Covid-19 – Omicron BA4 and BA5 had not been as severe and while people were still becoming ill, the majority were not experiencing severe respiratory illness.

“I’m hopeful we won’t see a worse variant (of Covid), but we could see a whole new disease. There could be a new threat out there,” he warned.

Professor Sam McConkey has urged the public to get their latest Covid booster and the flu vaccine
Professor Sam McConkey has urged the public to get their latest Covid booster and the flu vaccine

Vaccination remained an important solution and people should continue to get follow-up (booster) vaccines. The swift development of a vaccine for Covid-19 was part of the reason for the “fizzling” out of the virus, he said.

This winter people should also get their flu vaccine, he urged.

Ireland had coped well with the pandemic, said Professor McConkey. 

There had been good developments such as a move to “digitised” business which meant less air travel, the greater trust between countries, statutory sick pay and the recognition of the importance of smaller class sizes.

There had been a lower death rate in Ireland because of the care in the community for the vulnerable and elderly.

“I hope that spirit stays with us and the sense of international cooperation.”

Read More

End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organization

More in this section

Couch 'Very comfortable' stay on Dublin couch advertised on Airbnb for €50/night
BELGIUM-EU-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-WAR-ENERGY-DIPLOMACY Ireland could get €3bn from windfall tax on energy companies
Cost of electricity: halogen bulb and twenty Euro notes Energy bill hikes for small businesses like paying second rent, Dáil hears
#COVID-19
<p>Parents dropped their children off for the bus to school, then they received phone call that they were asked to get off the bus, a councillor said. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Cork students booted off school bus for not having concessionary tickets

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices