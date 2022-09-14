Principals demand spike in capitation grants to keep schools warm this winter

Capitation fees cover the cost of utility bills, including heating and electricity in schools. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 19:00
Jack White

The Government has been told by principals that it must substantially increase the capitation grant paid to schools to cover the spiralling cost of electricity and gas.

The National Principals’ Forum has said a number of its members are deeply worried about heating and lighting schools this winter.

The capitation fee provided by the Department of Education is to cover the cost of all utility bills, including electricity and heating. In 2010 it was €200, but now it stands at just €183 per pupil.

They are also deeply concerned about the cost of supplies and maintenance contracts which have also spiralled as inflationary increases have hit home.

A principal in Tipperary who wished to remain anonymous said: “We’re already under pressure to make the capitation grant stretch as it stands. 

There’s a lot of hidden costs in schools. 

“For example, many people wouldn’t be aware that schools have a large insurance bill every year and there’s no grant to cover that.”

The principal said schools have traditionally fundraised to cover basic costs, a tradition they said should be used for “niceties” such as school tours and not basics such as heating.

“There’s a lot of schools quite worried about how they’re going to cover the costs,” they said. 

In particular schools in old buildings across the country fear children will go cold due to classroom temperatures this winter.

“Year on year, the costs are increasing but the capitation never increases in line with inflation or with these costs,” the principal said.

Seamus O’Connor, the principal of Scoil Bhríde Midleton, labelled utility costs as “astronomical,” in comparison to what schools are used to.

He said schools are aware of the pressure that families are under at the moment, something that “can be seen on the ground".

“This is why we’re calling on the Government to review this now and not in November or December when the pinch will really be there. No school wants to start having to fundraise in November and December just to heat and light schools,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said the expectation to ventilate classrooms appropriately under Covid-19 measures as well as cover the cost of heating is a real issue. 

“What is reflected in society in relation to supports being put into place in homes — which is correct — needs to also be reflected in schools, both primary and secondary level,” he said.

