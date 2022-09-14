Thousands of taxi drivers fear being put off the road due to '10-year rule' 

Thousands of taxi drivers could be forced off the road in the new year if urgent issues affecting the industry are not addressed, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Members of representative associations of taxi drivers told the transport committee the “10-year-rule", where taxis must be 10 years old or less, is a “massive worry” for drivers who need to change car given the high cost of second-hand cars and the difficulty in securing electric cars under a grant system on offer.

The committee heard a call for taxis to be included in transport plans for major events, with taxi drivers not permitted beyond a Garda cordon to transport people to and from the Garth Brooks Croke Park gigs, leaving concert goers with a 25-minute walk to get a taxi instead.

Taxi drivers also spoke out strongly on what they said was a lack of engagement from the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the difficulty in retaining drivers, given over 2,000 left the industry during the pandemic.

David McGuinness, chair of Tíomanái Tascaí na hÉireann, said: “The most worrying thing about that is not too many of them have come back. That’s an indication of a lack of confidence in the industry.”

Mr McGuinness said many who left the industry had been in it for decades, but were not coming back due to the high costs associated with running a taxi.

Given the 10-year rule, it is estimated that just under 4,000 drivers will have to change to a newer car in 2023.

“A message of ‘don’t worry, it’ll be okay’ from the NTA is not the answer,” Mr McGuinness said.

Jim Waldron, from the National Private Hire Taxi Association, said “a bigger fear” would be taxi drivers having to borrow more and taking on more debt to make sure they can stay on the road, and work even longer hours to pay for it.

“It’ll put their own lives and passengers’ lives at risk,” he said. “People don’t have the opportunity to walk from taxi driving into another job. It’s the health and welfare of our passengers we’re concerned about.”

Philip Egan, from the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation, was one of those who raised the issues around transferring licences.

Under the current legislation, the transfer of a Small Public Service Vehicle (SPSV) licence is prohibited, except in the case where the licence holder has died and nominated someone to take over the licence.

“My 89-year-old father has to die for that licence to be transferred,” he said. “That’s a licence that’s there. It’s illogical. There are lots of solutions to these problems we have to look at.”

The committee also heard of a shortage of electric cars available to buy, despite taxi drivers being keen to take up the offer of a grant scheme. It also heard concerns over the safety of drivers working at night and how allowing the app Uber to gain a foothold in Ireland similarly to how it has in other countries would “decimate” the taxi industry.

All of the representatives were critical of the NTA, and dismissed the role played by the Taxi Advisory Committee as that of a “talking shop” which does not address the issues they raise.

Mr Egan added: “It’s insane. If you were in the back of my taxi, and I told you what was going on, you’d actually think I was smoking some kind of crack.”

The NTA is due to address the transport committee next week to face questions around these issues.