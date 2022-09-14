Healthy teens at risk of irregular heartbeats from air pollution

Healthy teens at risk of irregular heartbeats from air pollution

Vehicle exhausts and combustion in the manufacturing and construction industries are a major source of fine particulate air pollution or PM2.5s.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 18:59
Ian Sample

Healthy teenagers are more prone to irregular heartbeats after breathing in fine particulate air pollution, according to the first major study of its impact on otherwise healthy young individuals.

The findings have raised concern among researchers because heart arrhythmias, which can increase the risk of heart disease and sudden cardiac death, appear to be triggered even when air pollution is within common air quality limits.

Doctors monitored heart activity and the air breathed by more than 300 healthy US teenagers over 24-hour periods. They found that higher concentrations of fine particles called PM2.5s increased the risk of irregular heartbeats for the next two hours.

Similar effects have been found in older adults before.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study that reports the association between PM2.5 air pollution and cardiac arrhythmias among otherwise healthy adolescents,” the researchers write in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Vehicle exhausts and combustion in the manufacturing and construction industries are a major source of PM2.5s, or particles smaller than 2.5 microns. Once inhaled, they can reach deep into the lungs and even the blood vessels where they cause inflammation that drives disease.

Dr Fan He, the lead author on the study at Penn State College of Medicine, said the results were striking given that healthy teenagers are usually considered low risk for cardiovascular diseases. 

“Our findings suggest air pollution could trigger arrhythmias and contribute to sudden cardiac death among youth, which are devastating events for their families and larger communities,” he told the Guardian.

The researchers examined the impact of particulate air pollution on 322 healthy teenagers about seven years after they enrolled, aged six to 12 years old, in the Penn State Child Cohort study. The participants were given heart monitors and mobile air sampling kits to carry around for 24 hours, regardless of whether they were indoors or outside, sedentary or active.

The monitors captured two types of arrhythmia that can make people feel their heart has skipped a beat. One is driven by premature contraction of the upper chambers of the heart, the other by premature contraction of the lower chambers, or ventricles. 

Read More

'In a nutshell, do robot trees work?' Cork City Council defends data delay

While they are rarely treated unless they cause symptoms, premature ventricular contractions can raise the risk of heart attacks, stroke, heart failure and sudden cardiac death later in life.

According to the report, the risk of premature ventricular contractions within two hours of exposure increased by 5% for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in PM2.5. Dr He said it was “alarming” the effect was seen even at an average daily PM2.5 level of 17 micrograms per cubic metre. 

He said better air quality standards would improve heart health in the general population and reduce the burden of other chronic conditions such as cancer and lung disease. But in the absence of any improvement in air quality, he suggested people take precautions, especially when pollution is at its worst.

“Wearing face masks and avoiding vigorous physical activities on highly polluted days and during rush-hours reduce the amount of air pollution exposure and minimise the associated health risks,” he said.

Read More

EPA appeals to Cork's northsiders to join air quality initiative 

Guardian

More in this section

Second post-mortem requested in case of man accused of murdering partner in Belfast  Second post-mortem requested in case of man accused of murdering partner in Belfast 
Victoria Cross awarded to Irishman — the first given to a civilian — sells for €1m Victoria Cross awarded to Irishman — the first given to a civilian — sells for €1m
Concern over potential 'perfect storm' hitting hospitals this winter as 20 children await beds Concern over potential 'perfect storm' hitting hospitals this winter as 20 children await beds
environment#Childrens Healthpollution
<p>2DH9EJR Cost of electricity: halogen bulb and twenty Euro notes</p>

Energy bill hikes for small businesses like paying second rent, Dáil hears

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices