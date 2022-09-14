Major trauma audit highlights dangers of falling at home 

Falls at home accounted for most major trauma injuries during 2020 as Covid lockdowns kept people indoors, with older people particularly affected.

Overall, hospitals saw a 10% reduction in major trauma injuries during 2020 compared to 2019, linked to travel and socialising restrictions.

That is according to a Major Trauma Audit, published on Wednesday, which shows the percentage of serious injuries linked to homes rose from 48% in 2019 to 56% during 2020. It also shows the proportion seriously injured by falls of less than two metres increased from 58% in 2019 to 62%.

Trauma resulting in death or prolonged disability can be caused by falls, road accidents, stabbings or gunshot wounds.

Audit manager Louise Brent said: “Ireland has achieved a lot of improvement in the likes of road safety, we now must turn our attention to home safety as well.”

She called on the public to use this information to boost safety at home, recommending a nine-point checklist. This includes moving furniture to avoid trip hazards, improving lighting, and putting a bell on animals.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said Covid-19 restrictions indirectly reduced accidents.

“However, the findings also highlight the importance of learning from the unintended consequences of restricting the movement of people particularly for the older population,” he said.

Maintaining good physical activity reduces the risk of increased frailty, falls, fracture and injuries.

Professor Conor Deasy, Clinical Lead for Major Trauma Audit and consultant at Cork University Hospital, said this is the first analysis of how the pandemic changed major trauma rates, and the findings can inform future public health strategies during pandemics or cyber-attacks.

Data was collected on 8,764 cases, showing injuries linked to heavy blows dropped to 6% during 2020 from 9%.

The percentage of injuries on roads or in public areas dropped from 38% in 2019 to 27%. However, the proportion seriously injured on farms rose slightly from 3% during 2019 to 4%.