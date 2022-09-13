Debunking the myths: 4,000 students sign up for free sexual health education programme

Debunking the myths: 4,000 students sign up for free sexual health education programme

Professor Fergal Malone, Master of The Rtounda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland. December 2015.

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 11:58
Niamh Griffin

More than 4,000 secondary school students have signed up to a free sexual health education programme covering sexually transmitted infections (STIs), healthy bodies, and other topics.

Titled “Debunking the myths” the programme is delivered by the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland department of obstetrics and gynaecology in collaboration with the Rotunda Hospital.

Transition year students, from 52 schools across 20 counties, will attend a mix of in-person and online workshops. They will meet and ask questions of specialists in infectious diseases, emergency medicine, midwifery, obstetrics, gynaecology and psychology as well as GPs.

Topics covered include the anatomy of the vulva, the HPV vaccine, contraception, menstruation, STI prevention, and fertility.

The programme is designed to help teenagers learn through open discussion and questioning with information shared in a non-biased and non-judgemental way.

Master of the Rotunda, and programme lead, Professor Fergal Malone said they are delighted to see so many students already registered.

“The ability for our experts to engage with young people virtually has revolutionised the programme and allows us to offer this programme to schools beyond Dublin,” he said.

"Young people are more online than ever, and we need to ensure that the information they receive is factual, relevant, and most of all, safe."

Avoiding misinformation and fake news

He said social media and media sources can spread misinformation about these sensitive topics.

“We aim to empower students to make evidence-based decisions for themselves, to support good health and well-being in their youth and into the future,” he said.

The project is funded by Science Foundation Ireland under the Discover Programme and is set to run from October to March next year.

“In the current climate of ‘fake news’, it can be challenging for teenagers to find reliable sources of information about sexual and reproductive health,” a spokeswoman for the programme said.

“Many teenagers are learning about their bodies from film, television and social media, which often show standardised images that help perpetuate myths and unrealistic body standards.” 

The programme has run in Dublin since 2019 based around in-person workshops at the Rotunda. These six previously-held workshops covered anatomy of the vulva, periods, contraception, STIs, and the HPV vaccine.

This is the first year for the series to be offered in other counties thanks to the growing interest in virtual education.

More information is available at debunkingthemyths.

Read More

Sarah Harte: How can parents best support their children's mental health?

More in this section

Queen Elizabeth II death Britain's King Charles to visit Northern Ireland today
Garda Investigation launched after man's body found at Dublin residence
Parents to see cuts to childcare costs and double payment of child benefit in Budget 2023 Parents to see cuts to childcare costs and double payment of child benefit in Budget 2023
SexEducationHealth
<p>Thelma, 5, and Mikey Dennany, 2, who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Friday. Picture: Gardaí</p>

Westmeath siblings who died in car fire to be laid to rest on Thursday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices