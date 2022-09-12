Investigation launched after man's body found at Dublin residence

Investigation launched after man's body found at Dublin residence

The discovery was made at a residence at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north of the inner city.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 22:41
Rebecca Laffan

An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at a residence in Dublin today.

The discovery was made at a residence at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north of the inner city shortly after 6pm.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man at a residence in Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street, Dublin 7, at approximately 6.20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022," said a garda spokesperson.

"The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination."

More in this section

Overcrowding at Cork University Hospital 'frightening' Overcrowding at Cork University Hospital 'frightening'
Nearly 300 animal deaths in Fota, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park Nearly 300 animal deaths in Fota, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park
Energy costs Most countries opt for short-term cost-of-living fix instead of permanent solutions, analysis finds
<p>Speaking at Sunday's vigil in Multyfarnham, school principal Karl Dermody, centre, said Thelma Egar who died with her little brother Michael as having been a warm, happy and vibrant child. Picture: Barry Cronin</p>

Criminal inquiry into Westmeath car fire deaths underway

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices