Investigation launched after man's body found at Dublin residence

An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at a residence in Dublin today.
The discovery was made at a residence at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north of the inner city shortly after 6pm.
"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man at a residence in Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street, Dublin 7, at approximately 6.20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022," said a garda spokesperson.
"The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination."