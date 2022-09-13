Free contraception scheme to commence on Wednesday

Repeat prescription contraceptives can cost €65 to €100 every six months, and the initial costs of long-acting reversible contraception range from €250 to €320. Picture: PA/Thinkstock

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Ciara Phelan and Niamh Griffin

Females aged between 17-25 will be able to avail of free contraception from GPs from tomorrow, Wednesday, a Government source has confirmed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to launch the scheme at the Department of Health this week, but sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the plan is for the measure to come into effect from Wednesday.

It will be up to individual GPs to sign up to the scheme. However, it is not expected that every doctor will do so, as this will depend on patient demographics at each practice, and the ability of doctors to take on extra work.

A source in the Department of Health said: “It’s not all going to run smoothly from the beginning and there will be some teething issues, but the plan is to have this up and running on Wednesday.

This will effectively see young women potentially saving hundreds of euro a year. 

The source said Mr Donnelly recognises that the cost of accessing contraception — particularly for those financially dependent on parents or guardians, or those who may be just above the means-tested thresholds for medical cards and GP visit cards — may impose a significant barrier to access.

Costs for the pill and similar repeat prescription contraceptives can be estimated at €65 to €100 every six months, and the initial costs of long-acting reversible contraception, including consultation, purchase of the device, and fitting, typically range from €250-€320. If removal costs are included, this can rise to €340-€470.

Full cost covered

The new scheme will cover the full cost of prescription contraception for females aged 17-25, including the cost of necessary consultations with medical professionals to discuss contraception options.

It will also include the fitting or removal of various types of long-acting reversible contraception, plus any necessary checks, as well as providing a range of contraceptive options including contraceptive injections, implants, IUS and IUDs (coils), the contraceptive patch and ring, and various forms of oral contraceptive pill, including emergency contraception.

A nationwide publicity campaign is expected to be rolled out shortly advising women of what the package means for them, and details will also be on the Citizen’s Information website.

National Women’s Council head of policy Jennifer McCarthy-Flynn previously welcomed the proposals. However, she added: “But the need for contraception doesn’t end at 25. 

Women of all ages must be able to access the contraception most suited to them, no matter their financial circumstances. 

The Department of Health said targeting females aged 17-25 was based on research finding this age group is the most likely to experience crisis pregnancy, and is also the group of females least likely to be financially independent.

War_map
