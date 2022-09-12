Criminal inquiry into Westmeath car fire deaths underway

Criminal inquiry into Westmeath car fire deaths underway

Speaking at Sunday's vigil in Multyfarnham, school principal Karl Dermody, centre, said Thelma Egar who died with her little brother Michael as having been a warm, happy and vibrant child. Picture: Barry Cronin

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 20:30
Jessica Thompson

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath last Friday.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has appealed for anyone with information about events leading up to the deaths of Michael Egar, two, and his older sister Thelma, five, to come forward.

“In particular, we would ask the public for their support in helping us in the investigation, anybody who was moving in the Lacken, Multyfarnham area last Friday between about 2pm and 3.30pm to 3.40pm, if they took dashcam footage, if they saw anything suspicious, please report it to gardaí,” he said.

State pathologist Sally Ann Collins has completed autopsies on the bodies of the two children. However, gardaí are not releasing the results for operational reasons.

Five-year-old Thelma Egar who died in the car fire near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath last Friday. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins
Five-year-old Thelma Egar who died in the car fire near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath last Friday. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

The children’s mother, Lynn Egar, is still being treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries. The remains of Thelma and Michael have been released to their family for burial.

Local priest, Fr John O’Brien said many local people have been left with an “overwhelming feeling of sadness and disbelief”.

National Educational Psychological Service psychologists were present at Thelma’s school, St Cremin’s, yesterday to support pupils.

Principal Karl Dermody said at a vigil on Sunday night, which was attended by hundreds, that the school community had been devastated by the loss. 

He described Thelma as a warm, happy and vibrant child.

Staff at the Children of Lir Montessori preschool where Thelma attended ECCE said she was “a beautiful, happy and fun-loving little girl who will be sadly missed by us all". 

Two-year-old Michael Egar who died along with his five-year-old sister in the car fire near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath last Friday. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins
Two-year-old Michael Egar who died along with his five-year-old sister in the car fire near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath last Friday. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also expressed sympathy to the local community following the loss of the children in “the most tragic of circumstances”.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1900 666 111, or any Garda station.

• If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

Read More

Criminal investigation underway after death of two children in Westmeath car fire

More in this section

Nearly 300 animal deaths in Fota, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park Nearly 300 animal deaths in Fota, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park
Energy costs Most countries opt for short-term cost-of-living fix instead of permanent solutions, analysis finds
Coronavirus - Sun Mar 27, 2022 Uptake of Covid boosters falling despite predictions of autumn surge in infections
Place: WestmeathPlace: Multyfarnham
<p>Around the country, only two of the 29 hospitals with emergency departments had enough beds to meet the demand arising from the high number of patients attending who needed to be admitted. </p>

Overcrowding at Cork University Hospital 'frightening'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices