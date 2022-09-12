Garda suffers facial injuries in assault at Garth Brooks concert

Garda suffers facial injuries in assault at Garth Brooks concert

Huge crowds have flocked to the Garth Brook concerts at Croke Park, where the public order incident took place on Saturday night. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 07:33
Eimer McAuley

A man in his 20s is due to appear in court following the assault of a garda at the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday night during an "isolated public order incident." 

A Gardaí spokesperson said the garda was hospitalised for facial injuries he sustained during the incident. 

"In the course of responding to an isolated public order incident at an event in Croke Park on Saturday 10, a Garda member sustained a facial injury while assisting stewards. His injures required hospital treatment," the spokesperson stated.

The man who is expected to appear before Dublin District Court today was arrested at the scene in Croke Park and taken to Store Street Garda Station. 

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. 

