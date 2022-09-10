Investigations continuing into Westmeath car fire in which children aged 2 and 5 lost lives

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact them.

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 20:09
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Mullingar are still investigating "all of the circumstances" surrounding the deaths of a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl in a car fire in Westmeath yesterday.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 40s continues to be treated in Dublin for serious but no  life-threatening injuries following the incident.

In a statement released this evening, a garda spokesperson said post mortems have concluded on the bodies of both children by the State Pathologist Dr Sally Ann Collis. 

"Results of the Post Mortem examinations are not being released for operational reasons," it was added.

"Forensic examination of the vehicle by the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing."

The incident occurred at around 4pm yesterday in the Multyfarnham area of Westmeath.

An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where he was pronounced dead.

The remains of the young girl were discovered inside the car at the scene.

A woman was treated at the scene for burn injuries before being taken to hospital in Dublin via ambulance.

A Garda family liaison officer is continuing to keep the family updated at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow," said the spokesperson.

The Incident room at Mullingar Garda Station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

