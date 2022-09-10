Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Dublin man, 74

Gardaí at Stepaside are renewing their appeal to the public for help in tracing 74-year-old Michael Flynn, who is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday, September 6.
Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes. It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.
"Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare," said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.