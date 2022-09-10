Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Dublin man, 74

Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Dublin man, 74

Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes. It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 17:12
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí at Stepaside are renewing their appeal to the public for help in tracing 74-year-old Michael Flynn, who is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday, September 6.

Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes. It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.

"Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare," said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Dublin Airport T2 Checkin Full list of cancelled flights to and from Dublin Airport amid Aer Lingus fault
Belfast or Blind: 100th bus departs for cataracts service Belfast or Blind: 100th bus departs for cataracts service
Post-mortems being carried out on children who died in Westmeath car fire Post-mortems being carried out on children who died in Westmeath car fire
<p>Met Éireann has said the rain will cause disruption and localised flooding in counties Cork and Waterford. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Rain warning upgraded to status orange for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices