Status orange rain warning issued for Cork and Waterford

A weather warning issued yesterday has been upgraded to status orange for Cork and Waterford.

This afternoon, Met Éireann issued the status orange rain warning for the two counties. It will come into effect at 3am on Sunday morning and run until 3am on Monday morning.

The forecaster is predicting persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms.

The rain will cause disruption and localised flooding.

A status yellow rain warning will be in place for the rest of the country also coming into effect at 3am on Sunday and running for 24 hours.

Tonight will begin mostly dry but cloud will thicken from the south with rain developing in Munster and south Connacht before dawn.

This rain will spread nationwide as we head into Sunday morning, turning heavy and persistent in places.

People can expect isolated thundery downpours and localised flooding may occur.

Temperatures will be in the high teens and reach 20C in some places.

The rain will begin to die out on Monday leaving patchy rain and drizzle which will largely be contained to the southeast with sunny spells developing elsewhere.

Monday night will see long clear spells with just a chance of a few showers in the northeast.

Early indications suggest that the remainder of the week will be mostly dry with settled conditions.