Huge queues outside Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus experience technical fault

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 11:22
Michelle McGlynn

Large queues have formed outside Dublin Airport due to a fault with Aer Lingus' systems.

The airline has said its system is currently down and a team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Posting to Twitter, Aer Lingus said: "We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused in this period.

"We are working to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible."

Online check-in is affected by the problem leading to long check-in lines.

The Aer Lingus website is also down and is displaying a notice that says it is due to a scheduled upgrade.

"Our website is currently unavailable while a scheduled upgrade is in progress," the web page reads.

Dublin Airport has said Aer Lingus is experiencing an internal IT issue which is impacting check-in and boarding.

They asked passengers to co-operate with teams as work continues to resolve the problem.

Frustrated passengers

Aer Lingus has been responding to frustrated passengers on Twitter.

It said that all passengers would be notified when an update has been confirmed.

People have been posting pictures of winding queues outside Terminal 2 this morning.

One woman tweeted Aer Lingus to say that systems had been down for two hours and she was feeding her four-month-old child on the floor, calling the situation "horrendous".

Another woman said she is outside queuing in the cold with her nine-month-old baby.

Many passengers are worried about missing their flights and have questioned whether flight times will be pushed.

Responding to one Twitter user, Aer Lingus said that flights are currently operating as scheduled and any changed would be notified.

The fault is not just impacting passengers travelling from Dublin as others have posted about issues checking in at other destinations.

