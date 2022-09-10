Fine Gael in campaign mode as party aims for 32% of votes

Fine Gael has been ordered to get into campaign mode to hit a 32% vote target in the next general election.

TDs, senators, and MEPs have been told to begin campaigning and have been given a set of key messages to bring to the doorsteps during a lengthy presentation on election strategy.

The Fine Gael think-in was told that the party can no longer try to be "everything to everyone" and instead must focus on its core base in order to capitalise on votes in the next election.

However, members were not provided with a printed copy of the PowerPoint presentation at the gathering in Kilkenny City over concerns that it would be leaked.

Leo Varardkar's party has also been advised to stay on brand and use a number of specific slogans when speaking to the media or to voters, including the key promises that Fine Gael will "put money back in your pocket" and will "make work pay".

Members were also given details of focus-group polling which found that hospital waiting lists are still the top issue for voters at 84%, followed by worries over the cost of living at 80%. Housing also features strongly.

Politicians were also given stark figures in relation to the energy crisis during a discussion on budget priorities.

At the private meeting, members were told that dual bills which cost €326 last year, will rise to €675 by October and €900 in January if no Government intervention is taken.

It comes as Mr Varadkar indicated that households will receive multiple energy subsidies both this year and next, similar to the rebate that was paid out earlier this year.

Households are set to receive a third energy rebate to help with bills early next year on top of a payment before Christmas, the Tánaiste has indicated.

"It would seem to me to make no sense to help people with their bills before Christmas and then say, in the new year, in the spring, next winter if things are just as bad: 'well, now you're on your own' — that doesn't stand to reason for me," he told reporters in Kilkenny.

"One thing I'm very conscious of is that utility bills land every two months. So it won't be enough, in my view, just to help people before Christmas.

People will need help after Christmas as well. Perhaps throughout next year."

Mr Varadkar indicated that a price cap on energy bills and the option of a windfall tax on profits made by energy companies are still very much on the table ahead of this month's budget.

"There's two ways that we can help people with the energy bills, one is the price cap system, which is the model the UK is going down," he said. "The other is to help people with energy credits or discounts."